Academic honors

Dean’s list
Emma Caron of Oak Bluffs, at Villanova College of Engineering.
Jacqueline P. Menton of Vineyard Haven, first honors at Clark University.
Nina Pauline Listro of Vineyard Haven, at the University of Rochester.
Sadie Ruth Dix of Vineyard Haven, at the University of Rochester.
National German Exam
Over 20,000 students participated in the American Association of Teachers of German 2017 National German Exam. Some 6,000 students received medals for their outstanding performance. Five Vineyard students at Falmouth Academy were medalwinners:
Sam Graber-Hahn, ’17, silver
Coralee LaRue, ’18, silver
Charlie Fenske, ’18, bronze
Devin Waite, ’19, silver
Anna Nitardy, ’19, bronze