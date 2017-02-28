Adam Nessen, 51, of Boston died peacefully on Feb. 21 after a two-year battle with cancer. Adam, son of Beatrice and Peter Nessen, brother of Victoria Nessen Kohlasch, and grandson of Saul and Edith Nessen, spent many happy days on the Island from the time he was a week old to last summer. Fishing and crabbing on the Island’s waters were his passions. He worked as a seasonal Chilmark policeman for two summers, as well as a chef at several Island restaurants.

Funeral services were private, surrounded by his family and dear lifelong friends.

Remembrances may be made to the Massachusetts General Hospital Center for Head and Neck Cancers, c/o MGH Development Office, 125 Nashua Street, Suite 540, Boston, MA 02114.