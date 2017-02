Lavinia de Freitas Alves

Ludimila Alves and Lenilton Alves of Oak Bluffs announce the birth of a daughter, Lavinia de Freitas Alves, born on Feb. 21, 2017, at Martha’s Vineyard Hospital. Lavinia weighed 8.021 pounds.

Lucas William Signorelli

Mary Signorelli and Zachariah Signorelli of Vineyard Haven announce the birth of a son, Lucas William Signorelli, on Feb. 21, 2017, at Martha’s Vineyard Hospital. Lucas weighed 8 pounds, 15.8 ounces.