The annual Meat Ball at the Ag Hall

On Saturday, March 4, at 6 pm, the annual Meat Ball will be held at the Agricultural Hall in West Tisbury. According to a press release, it’s a “FUNraiser” to benefit the Martha’s Vineyard Agricultural Society. There will be a feast of local meats provided by North Tabor Farm, the GOOD Farm, Morning Glory Farm, the Grey Barn and Farm, and Mermaid Farm. There will also be fresh veggies from Ghost Island Farm, Morning Glory Farm, and North Tabor Farm. Tickets are adults $15, members $10, kids $5, families $40, and there’s a $1 discount for a food-pantry item. At 7:30 pm, there will be music and dancing to Space Invaders.