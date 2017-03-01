Brian A. Garde, also known as “B,” 62, of Oak Bluffs, died peacefully, surrounded by his loving family, on Feb. 26, 2017. He died after a valiant battle with cancer, during which he never lost his quick wit and wonderful sense of humor. Brian was always a loving, gentle soul. He was dearly loved, and will be greatly missed by many.

Brian was born in Bridgeport, Conn., on Feb. 11, 1955, to Erik C. and Elizabeth (Nielson) Garde. He grew up in Bridgeport. He attended Central High School, where he excelled in basketball and enjoyed playing tuba in the marching band. He later attended Housatonic Community College.

He moved to Martha’s Vineyard in 1974 to work at Cranberry Acres Campground and the Ocean View Restaurant. He then went on to own and operate the Spaghetti Pot Restaurant with his brother Ken and Cindy Araujo. When the restaurant closed, he went to work for Thomas Barlosky and John Casey, where he honed his skills as an interior finish painter. Over the years, Brian continued to work as a self-employed painter.

Brian married Joyce Kilmer in 1980. They were blessed with two sons, Adam and Jarred (JD). He took great joy in coaching his sons in Little League and youth and high school basketball. He also loved teaching Sunday school at Faith Community Church in Edgartown, and playing in the RCBL.

Brian was a diehard New York fan — the original New York teams, that is; the Giants, Knicks, and Yankees. He loved going back and forth with Red Sox fans. He never lost the joy of watching sports, and always loved a good “Columbo” mystery and “M*A*SH” episode.

He is survived by his wife and sons, his brother Ken and wife Nina of Kingston, and his many nieces, nephews, aunts, and uncles. He also leaves behind his lifelong friend Gary Rome of Brooklyn, N.Y., and West Tisbury. He was predeceased by his parents and beloved brother Arne Garde.

A memorial service will be held on Saturday, March 11, 2017, at 11 am, at the Chapman, Cole and Gleason Funeral Home, Edgartown Road, Oak Bluffs. A gathering of family and friends will follow at the home of their dear family friend Nancy Barlosky, 52 Carroll’s Way, Vineyard Haven. The family will begin receiving visitors at 10 am.

In honor of his great love of animals, donations in Brian’s memory may be made to Animal Shelter of Martha’s Vineyard, P.O. Box 1829, Edgartown, MA 02539, or Hope Hospice, 765 Attucks Lane, Hyannis MA 02601. Visit ccgfuneralhome.com for online guestbook and information.