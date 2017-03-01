Celebrate International Women’s Day: Women Stand Together

Women Stand Together is a celebration of International Women’s Day, Wednesday, March 8, scheduled for Five Corners from 4 to 5:30 pm. According to a press release, all are welcome; bring signs and posters. In the event of heavy rain or snow, the event will not be held.

The Women’s Committee of We Stand Together/Estamos Todos Juntos Martha’s Vineyard has organized this gathering to honor the achievements of women, and to celebrate and make visible all the ongoing social justice and human rights work that women continue to do.

For more information, contact Maria Black at mariablack111@gmail.com or 617-733-3787.