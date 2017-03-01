Local, state, and national leaders will weigh in on climate change

Community members are invited to a discussion on climate change from a national, statewide, and local perspective on Monday, March 6, at 7:15 pm at the Martha’s Vineyard Hebrew Center in Vineyard Haven.

“Climate Change in an Alternative Facts Era” will feature Phil Duffy, executive director and president of the Woods Hole Research Center (WHRC); State Rep. Dylan Fernandes; and Richard Andre, president of Vineyard Power.

Mr. Duffy is a physicist who has devoted his career to the use of science in addressing climate change. Prior to joining WHRC, which is an independent research institute that investigates the causes and effects of climate change, Mr. Duffy served on the National Science and Technology Council as the senior advisor to the U.S. Global Change Research Program, which integrates federal research on climate change. The program was mandated by Congress in 1990 through the Global Change Research Act to “assist the nation and the world to understand, assess, predict, and respond to human-induced and natural processes of global change,” according to the USGCRP website. Mr. Duffy was also a senior policy analyst in the Office of Science and Technology Policy.

State Representative Fernandes will discuss some of the bills he has filed in relation to climate change, and Mr. Andre will talk about local initiatives that aim to address the issue. A Q and A session will follow.