State Sen. Julian Cyr sets policy summit

By
The Martha's Vineyard Times
-
Julian Cyr, the youngest state senator in Massachusetts, is asking more people under 55 to run for local office. —Stacey Rupolo

Sen. Julian Cyr will discuss policy challenges facing Cape Cod, Martha’s Vineyard, and Nantucket on Saturday, March 4, from 1 to 5 pm at Cape Cod Community College in Barnstable. The event was originally scheduled for Jan. 7, but was postponed by snow.

Senator Cyr describes the summit as an opportunity to hear directly from constituents about issues of most concern. What he hears will inform his policy priorities for the 2017–18 legislative session.

Six working sessions — raising a family, working, living, and aging on the Cape and Islands — will be offered, plus preserving and serving communities.

In each session, local leaders will lead conversations in small groups, and constituents will be invited to share their thoughts.

 