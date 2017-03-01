State Sen. Julian Cyr sets policy summit

Sen. Julian Cyr will discuss policy challenges facing Cape Cod, Martha’s Vineyard, and Nantucket on Saturday, March 4, from 1 to 5 pm at Cape Cod Community College in Barnstable. The event was originally scheduled for Jan. 7, but was postponed by snow.

Senator Cyr describes the summit as an opportunity to hear directly from constituents about issues of most concern. What he hears will inform his policy priorities for the 2017–18 legislative session.

Six working sessions — raising a family, working, living, and aging on the Cape and Islands — will be offered, plus preserving and serving communities.

In each session, local leaders will lead conversations in small groups, and constituents will be invited to share their thoughts.