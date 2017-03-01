Steamship cancels early evening boats on Wednesday due to weather

The Steamship Authority has cancelled several early evening boats due to weather. Although late boats or ferry runs on Thursday have not yet been cancelled, the authority advises travelers to check in with them before leaving home.

The National Weather Service has issued a wind advisory from Thursday, March 2, 1:00am until March 2, 7:00PM. Winds are predicted to be 15 to 25 mph, with gusts up to 60 mp. The strongest winds are expected into sunrise on Thursday, and will continue through Thursday afternoon. Winds should begin to diminish into Thursday evening.

M/V NANTUCKET 6:15PM Woods Hole to Vineyard Haven

M/V NANTUCKET 7:15PM Vineyard Haven to Woods Hole

M/V MARTHA’S VINEYARD 6:15PM Vineyard Haven to Woods Hole

M/V MARTHA’S VINEYARD 7:30PM Woods Hole to Vineyard Haven

For more information, please call 508.548.3788 or 508.693.0367

or visit steamshipauthority. com/traveling_today/status.