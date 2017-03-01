Tim Roberts named to NEWMAC basketball team

Oak Bluffs resident and MIT sophomore Tim Roberts was named to the 2016–17 New England Women’s and Men’s Athletic Conference (NEWMAC) Academic All-Conference basketball team. The team is comprised of 16 student-athletes from different New England schools.

In order to be eligible, honorees must have a minimum cumulative GPA of 3.5 on a 4.0 scale after the 2016 fall semester, while achieving second-year academic status and being a member of the varsity team of their sport for the entire season.

“It was a really great process,” Tim wrote to the Times in an email. “The coaches were welcoming, and always made sure to check in on me to see how I was doing and how my high school season was going. The players at the time were also very helpful in answering all of my questions and assuring me that it was possible to play basketball while also doing well in school, which was definitely something I was initially scared of.”