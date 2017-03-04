Bishop Stang edges Vineyard boys basketball in state tournament

1 of 4

‏Vineyarders packed the Martha’s Vineyard Regional High School (MVRHS) Sancy Pachico gym to the rafters on Friday evening to find out which of the Eastern Athletic Conference (EAC) co-champions would advance to round two of the MIAA Division 3 South Sectional state tourney. In a fast-paced and exhilarating contest, Bishop Stang survived a furious game-tying Vineyard rally late in regulation to emerge victorious after a four-minute overtime period, 93-87.

The teams entered the game with identical 14-6 records, both 6-2 in the league. They had split their two regular season games, each winning on the other’s court. It was more of the same in the first half, with the Vineyard holding a two-point lead at the break. The Spartans, however, gained the upper hand in the second half, leading by seven points after three periods and 70-64 with two minutes remaining in the game.

‏Those final two minutes were a blur. Three consecutive Spartan turnovers and subsequent Vineyard baskets, combined with a curious double technical foul and some clutch free throws by Martha’s Vineyard, gave the home team their first lead since early in the third period, 72-70. Not to be outdone, Bishop Stang tied it with two foul shots of their own to send the game to overtime.

‏Up by a point midway through the extra session, Stang went on an offensive run, hitting two three-pointers and converting on eight free throws to take a six-point lead with under a minute to go. This time, the Spartans held on, advancing to play at top-seeded Norwell, Sunday at 1 pm.

Spartan sophomore Dijuan Chummack led all scorers with 26 points and was 14 of 14 from the foul line. For the Vineyarders, Nick Bond scored 24 points, Ricardo Andrade had 22 and Dylan Araujo added 18.