Births: April 27 – April 29

Lukas William Thompson

Jasmine Thompson and Nathan Thompson of Oak Bluffs announce the birth of a son, Lukas William Thompson, on April 29, 2017, at Martha’s Vineyard Hospital. Lucas weighed 8.94 pounds.

James Clark O’Hara

Morgan O’Hara and Michael O’Hara of West Tisbury announce the birth of a son, James Clark O’Hara, on April 27, 2017, at Martha’s Vineyard Hospital. James weighed 8 pounds, 5 ounces.

Kemilly Victoria Silva Alves

Edenise M. Silva and and Jose Procopio of Oak Bluffs announce the birth of a daughter, Kemilly Victoria Silva Alves, on April 29, 2017, at Martha’s Vineyard Hospital. Kemilly weighed 5 pounds, 13 ounces.