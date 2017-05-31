MVRHS teacher resigns citing `divisive’ atmosphere

A beloved Martha’s Vineyard Regional High School history teacher has resigned calling the environment at the school “divisive” and saying she feels “bullied.”

Elaine Weintraub, who teaches courses in Brazilian and Irish history and culture, has informed the principal of her resignation, but declined to comment fully on her reasons until she sends a letter to the school committee.

“I took a medical leave and now it’s time to go back. I don’t want to go back,” Ms. Weintraub told The Times. “I feel like I’ve been bullied.”

Ms. Weintraub’s courses, which also include a global history course, are electives for juniors and seniors helping to meet her goal of bringing cultural studies to the high school. She also organized the One World Club, an organization at the school aimed at creating an inclusive climate for all nationalities. She has also chaperoned trips to New York and Ireland for students.

In 2010, she helped Brazilian students win the right to wear their country colors at graduation.

“I can’t do the things I’ve received recognition for,” Ms. Weintraub said. “Everything’s a problem… I don’t want to say too much because I haven’t sent my letter to the school committee about why I’m making this decision.”

Sara Dingledy, the high school principal, could not be immediately reached for comment.