Firing was ‘careless and unprofessional’

To the Editor:
The recent firing of Joe Woodin, the Martha’s Vineyard Hospital’s CEO, is a mistake. Furthermore, how can an institution whose mission is to care for people treat its leader in such a careless and unprofessional manner?
Gerry Yukevich, M.D.
Vineyard Haven
I keep peruseing the paper for updates on the firing of MV Hospital’s (former) CEO Joe Woodin.
Updates like, “hospital board reconsiders shoddy termination”, or “outraged islanders gather outside hospital chanting ‘we smell rats, we smell rats’ “.
Please keep our community posted. This guy had Our well-being in mind.