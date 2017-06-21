Summer Bounty Dinner brings world-class chefs to the Island

Chef Scott Cummings of Down Island and 20by9 in Oak Bluffs put a call out to some of his most prestigious chef colleagues, friends, and mentors, and together they’ve created a summer bounty dinner that’s sure to impress. The seven-course dinner will take place at Down Island on Saturday, July 1.

“Since December of last year, we’ve been working to put together this summer bounty dinner with two goals in mind: elevating the dining scene in town, along with bringing some national recognition to the Island,” Mr. Cummings said as we sat down for coffee to discuss the event. From the lineup of chefs preparing the dinner, guests will get a taste of the culinary world that doesn’t happen often. The chefs come from varying backgrounds, including Certified Master Chef Richard Rosendale, who is one of only 67 CMCs in the world. Experiencing a dinner that involves sampling what a CMC can create is a privilege all its own.

The chefs cooking the dinner alongside Cummings each carry their own prestige and recognition. Chef Brandon Carter hails from South Carolina, where as chef-owner of Farm Bluffton, he crafts an ever-evolving menu that supports local farmers, producers, and artisans. Chef Drew Garms, named 2017 American Culinary Federation Southeast Region Chef of the Year, is flying in from Florida, where he is the executive chef at the renowned Everglades Club. Chef Anthony Cole is the executive chef at Chatham Bars Inn & Resort, and is also known for his love of seasonal cuisines; he and his team use ingredients from the inn’s eight-acre farm. Another local chef participating in the dinner is Chef Robert Sisca, executive chef at Garde East in Vineyard Haven. Previously of the acclaimed restaurant Le Bernardin, Mr. Sisca’s passion for fresh seafood shines in his seasonal menus. To round out the meal, we have Chef Mathew Peters, the gold medal champion of the Bocuse d’Or (basically the world culinary olympics) as well as former executive sous-chef at Per Se in New York. Mr. Peters’ background leaves those of us in the culinary field a bit starstruck. To become the first American in the history of the competition to ever win gold is a huge accomplishment for American cuisine on a global stage, and to be able to enjoy his dishes, along with those of the six other incredible chefs, on the Island will be an honor. This might be a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity for food lovers everywhere. Here’s a preview of the menu:

Chef Carter: Heirloom tomato and chanterelle tart

Chef Garms: Crispy Loxahatchee frog’s legs

Chef Cole: Clambake of lobster, littleneck clams, corn, smoked ale, onion, sapphire, linguica

Chef Sisca: Beetroot gnocchi

Chef Peters: brioche-wrapped heritage chicken

Chef Rosendale: Forty-eight-hour short ribs

Chef Cummings: Peaches and cream

The seven-course dinner will be priced at $165, and there will be two seatings, one at 5:30 pm and another at 8:30 pm, on Saturday, July 1, hosted at Down Island in Oak Bluffs. For those interested in wine pairings, there will be a supplemental cost. To purchase tickets, visit http://bit.ly/SummerBountyChefDinner2017.