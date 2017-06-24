Hospital board stands behind CEO firing

The hospital’s board of trustees, after a meeting on Saturday, has reaffirmed its decision to fire Joe Woodin as CEO and president. In a statement released Saturday afternoon, the board said it “unanimously stands by its decision.”

Mr. Woodin was fired earlier this month after a little more than a year on the job. Trustees’ chairman Timothy Sweet initially attempted to get Mr. Woodin to resign, but he refused. Two days later, the board of trustees voted 13-1 to fire him.

The firing “was based first and foremost on what the board deemed to be in the best interest of the greater hospital community,” the statement reads. “To respect Mr. Woodin, we have opted not to speak publicly about the details. We know that our silence has caused the community great distress, but we believe, in the case of an individual’s employment, there is a courtesy of privacy.”

Mr. Sweet and his wife, Rachel Vanderoop, the hospital’s community development director, initially caused confusion by issuing a misleading press release stating that Mr. Woodin “stepped down.”

Mr. Woodin, in an interview with The Times that day, made it clear he was being pushed out the door and wanted to remain in the hospital’s top job.

Reached on Saturday, he thanked the community for its overwhelming support.

“We have appreciated everyone’s interest in trying to resolve this,” he said. “The support has meant a lot to me.”

At the time of his firing, Mr. Woodin said there had been no indication that there was any displeasure with his performance. In fact, he felt secure enough to purchase a house on the Island just a short distance from the hospital.

The board of trustees talked about a difference of vision.

“We are able to say that based on information from members of the hospital community, the board was concerned about ensuring stability, and avoiding the loss of individuals who are essential to the operations of the hospital and the delivery of care to our patients,” the statement released Saturday states. “We are pleased that our employees, who have dedicated their careers to Martha Vineyard’s Hospital, remain in place and continue to deliver the best care to our residents and our visitors.”

The Times has received more than a half-dozen letters, including from hospital staff, supporting Mr. Woodin and condemning the decision to terminate his employment.

Meanwhile, a community group has formed in the wake of the decision. Alan Brigish, whose late wife was helped as a result of Mr. Woodin’s intervention, said he’s had an outpouring from hundreds of people upset with Mr. Woodin’s termination.

“There’s a tremendous amount of anger and frustration with the board,” he told The Times.

In Saturday’s statement, which was sent out by the hospital’s interim CEO Timothy Walsh, the board acknowledges that the process caused confusion and distress. “We could have done better, and we will going forward,” the statement reads. “We owe that to everyone.”

The hospital board will turn its attention to finding a new leader for the hospital. “We will fully evaluate the person’s leadership skills and style, fit for the hospital and the community, and will seek input from the community in the selection process,” the statement read.