Tisbury: Summer reading programs

Heard on Main Street: The only thing we have to fear is fear itself — and spiders.

Registration for the Summer Reading Program at the Vineyard Haven library began last Monday. Children may visit the library to sign up, log the books they read, and earn prizes including a T shirt and gift certificates from local businesses. Teens ages 12 to 18 can register online, then visit the library to claim a prize just for signing up. To kick off the Summer Reading Program, kids are invited to see Jungle Jim perform at the Ag Hall with balloon artistry, magic, comedy, and improv. Doors open at 10:30 am, free performance at 11.

The Vineyard Haven library also has a Summer Reading Program for Grownups. Adults who keep track of their reading are eligible to win gift certificates and other prizes sponsored by the Friends of the Library. Pick up a Summer Reading bookmark at the library, read at least one book of your choice, and hand in your bookmark including your name and contact information.

Prize drawings will be held at the end of July and August.

At the Cornell Theater this evening at 7 pm, you’ll be fascinated with “Tides: The Science and Spirit of the Ocean” and Jonathan White. His book is described as “a gorgeous exploration of the science, mystery, and history of earth’s oceanic tides.”

Lobster rolls are back at Grace Church tomorrow, Friday, June 30, from 4 to 7 pm. Eat in or order to go at 508-693-0332.

Saturdays on Senge happens every Saturday in July from 9:30 to 10:30 am. Enjoy a free nature excursion on Sengekontacket Pond led by a Felix Neck Wildlife naturalist. Children 4 and up are welcome with a parent. Be at Little Bridge in Oak Bluffs by 9:30 am.

On Monday, July 3, there will be a reading of Frederick Douglass’ “The Meaning of the Fourth of July to the Negro.” The free program starts at noon and ends at 1:30 pm in the Federated Church, where Mr. Douglas himself spoke in 1857. On Sundays, the Federated Church will hold summer services at 8 and 9:30 am until Labor Day.

Did you know the Liberty Bell rang at 2 pm on the Fourth of July in 1776? That was after the last of our founders signed the Declaration of Independence, marking the birth of the freedoms we all take for granted. Small bells, hand bells, and church bells rang out in 1776. About 150 years later, the U.S. Senate resolved that all Americans should ring bells at two o’clock on the Fourth. In 1963 J.F.K. announced, “Let’s ring freedom bells.”

Our Main Street shopkeepers will ring bells to celebrate our freedoms at 2 pm next Monday. We hope that some churches join in. Take a couple of minutes to count our blessings.

For the second year, many of our merchants plan to donate 4 percent of profits to Island veterans. Some will have a box asking patrons to give $4 on the Fourth. These monies benefit Island veterans.

Next Thursday, July 6, at 3:30 pm, children aged 5 to 8 are invited to make a Nature Collector at the Vineyard Haven library. The afternoon crafts programs and other events for children can be found at the library or online at vhlibrary.org.

“Seaweed” is a special art show at the Old Sculpin in July, featuring art by Kathy Poehler. Kathy began collecting seaweed on Island beaches walking with her father, Fred Glodis, when she was a child. An amazing piece called “Striper” is in her new work, as well as other pictures created with seaweed. A reception will be held from 5 to 7 pm on Sunday, July 2. The pictures will be on display through July 15 from 9 to 9.

“Songs from the Fields,” sung by American slaves before the Civil War, will be presented by the Spirituals Choir at 3 pm on Saturday, July 1, at the West Tisbury library. Jim Thomas will introduce these songs, along with the stories behind them. Questions are encouraged. All ages are welcome.

Congratulations to Robert and Juliana Rogers, celebrating 45 happy years together. We wish you many more.

Big bunches of birthday balloon wishes go out to Sioux Eagle and Marina Lent on Sunday. Monday belongs to our selectman Larry Gomez. A bang and a salute to Sue Fairbanks and Steve Nichols, who share their birthday with our country. Fly your flag.

