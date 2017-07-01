Police search for thieves caught on camera

Tisbury police have posted a video on their Facebook post seeking information about two people who allegedly stole an Amazon package off a doorstep.

The incident occurred on Thursday at approximately 8:30 p.m. at the end of Lake Street. The individuals are seen carrying the package to a driveway where their opening of the package was caught on the home’s camera system.

“Luckily it was only paper towels in the box,” the Tisbury police Facebook post states. “Also luckily for us they opened the package in the driveway of a house that has exterior cameras.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 508-696-4240.