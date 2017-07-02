Ferry strikes gangway, smashing windows

The Steamship Authority was forced to cancel its 6 am trip to Martha’s Vineyard Sunday morning after a mishap the night before on the ferry Martha’s Vineyard.

According to a statement released Sunday afternoon, at about 7:40 pm Saturday, the ferry was backing out of its slip in Woods Hole for a trip to Oak Bluffs when it struck one of two manually-operated passenger gangways, which were extended beyond the platform.

“Three windows on the mezzanine level of the vessel were broken and three passengers reported minor injuries from broken glass,” the statement reads. “The injuries did not require shore-side medical treatment.”

After stopping to assess the situation, the crew of the Martha’s Vineyard opted to complete the trip to Oak Bluffs, according to the statement. The vessel returned to Woods Hole where the broken windows were covered over with plywood, the statement reads.

“The passenger gangways in Woods Hole have been inspected, the damaged one was repaired, and both are operational today,” the statement reads. “The gangway was not attached to the vessel when the incident occurred…”