Edgartown Fourth of July parade and fireworks schedule

Edgartown hosts the town’s much-loved annual Fourth of July parade and fireworks on Tuesday, with the parade kicking off at 5 pm and fireworks to start at dusk, about 9 pm, at the outer harbor near the lighthouse.

Edgartown police advise people planning to attend either event to expect traffic delays and to allow extra time to get to their destination.

The parade begins at the intersection of West Tisbury Road and Pinehurst Road. It turns right onto Main Street, and then left onto Pease’s Point Way (next to the monument). It follows Pease’s Point Way, makes a right onto Morse Street, a left onto Fuller Street, and a right onto Thayer Street. At the end of Thayer Street, marchers turn right onto North Water Street. Next it takes a right up Main Street and pauses in front of the reviewing stand in front of the Whaling Church. It continues up Main Street, takes a left onto the West Tisbury Road, and finishes at the Edgartown School.

Road closures will begin at 3 pm and last until approximately 11 pm. All roads on the parade route will be closed at 4:30 pm, with no exceptions. Police said roads will be closed in the downtown area until 7 pm. Parade participants are asked to be at the Edgartown School by 3 pm.

There will be no parking for any vehicles for one block on either side of the parade route, beginning at 3 pm sharp. Paradegoers can use the town parking lot off Dark Woods Road near the Triangle, with shuttle buses available to transport visitors downtown.

The Edgartown Board of Trade–sponsored fireworks show will begin at approximately 9 pm, and the trolley and taxis can drop off passengers at North Water Street, just off Main Street, from 7 pm until after the fireworks.

There will be handicapped parking available at the Edgartown Yacht Club at the foot of Main Street; police ask that handicapped placards be easily visible to officers posted at Main and Water streets.

The Vineyard Transit Authority has added extra buses for the parade and fireworks. There will be no pickup or drop-off on Church Street or Mayhew Lane from 4:30 to 7 pm. For the parade, buses will pick up and drop off at the head of Cannonball Park.

All buses except Route 11 will return to their normal spots on Church Street once Main Street has reopened after the parade. Route 11 will pick up and drop off on North Water Street in front of Mad Martha’s Ice Cream for the remainder of the day after streets open again following the parade.