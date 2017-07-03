Moped crashes into car in Tisbury

Update:

A moped struck a car on State Road near the Lorraine Parish store Monday morning in Vineyard Haven.

Tisbury fire, EMS, and police joined Massachusetts State Police in responding to the incident.

Gerson DeSouza, 56, of Oak Bluffs, the moped driver, was taken to Martha’s Vineyard Hospital with arm injuries, State Police Sgt. Joe Pimental said.

The moped was significantly damaged and produced a fuel spill, Tisbury Fire Chief John Schilling said, while the Range Rover it struck only had minor damage. It appeared that the SUV was in the midst of a turn when the collision occurred, he said. The chief noted the moped wasn’t a rental.

JWL Transport hauled the heavily-damaged moped from the scene, Sgt. Pimental said.

Police have not yet determined if any citations will be issued. Trooper Dustin Shaw is in charge of investigation.

The incident snarled traffic for about an hour on the busy street during the morning commute.

Updated to include more information from the state police.