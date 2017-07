At 7:30 this morning, American Legion members and volunteers put hundreds of flags up on the “Avenue of Flags” at the Oak Grove Cemetery in Vineyard Haven. They will take them down at 2 pm .

Twenty-five years ago, in May 1992, the Avenue of Flags was started to honor the memory of Martha’s Vineyard veterans. The directory at the avenue lists the name for every flag. At first, there were 50 flags, but there are now more than 500.