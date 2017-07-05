Bridge results

At the June 26, 1:15 pm game of the Edgartown Bridge Club in Vineyard Haven, 14 tables were in play. Finishing in first place in the North-South direction were Deidre Ling and Rachel Alpert, followed by Barbara Silk and Dave Donald in second, Bea Phear and Mollie Whalen in third, Linda Shapiro and Lee Sinai in fourth, Trudy Ulmer and Art Spielvogel in fifth, and Sandy and Michael Lindheimer in sixth. In the East-West direction, Wendy Wolf and Judy Maynes finished first, followed by Lou Winkelman and Story Osborne in second, Barbara Besse and Jim Kaplan in third, Duncan Walton and Audrey Egger in fourth, Sari Lipkin and Carol Whitmarsh in fifth, and Lolly Hand and Diane Drake in sixth.

At the June 27, 7 pm game of Martha’s Vineyard Bridge Club in Vineyard Haven, eight tables competed. Finishing in first place in the North-South direction were Dave Donald and Michel Riel, followed by Barbara Besse and Sandy Lindheimer in second, and Barbara Silk and Mollie Whalen in third. In the East-West direction, Michael Lindheimer and Story Osborne finished first, followed by Barbara McLagan and Rachel Alpert in second, and Dan and Nancy Cabot in third.

At the June 29, 7 pm game of the Island Bridge Club, eight tables were in play. In the North-South direction, Sandy and Michael Lindheimer finished in first place, followed by Barbara Silk and Deirdre Ling in second, and Gail Farrish and Warren Morse in third. In the East-West direction, Barbara McLagan and Rachel Alpert finished first, followed by Lou Winkelman and Story Osborne in second, and Barbara Besse and Miles Jaffe in third place.