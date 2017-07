We’ve all seen those cars, you know, the ones with lots of bumper stickers on the back end. You roll up behind it at a traffic stop and it creates a belly laugh, or you see it in the parking lot at the beach. Well, the next time you see one that really makes you chuckle, we’d like you to share it with us so we can share it with our readers.

Send the photo to news editor George Brennan at george@mvtimes.com.