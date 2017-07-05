Chilmark: Proposal

This week I met Dan Heaney and Sarah Dennan while walking my dogs at Squibby, and wanted to share what I learned. They met two-plus years ago in Newport, R.I., where they currently live with their Bernese mountain dog, Moose. Sarah grew up vacationing and summering in Chilmark, and says, “The Island is so special to me, with so many great family memories, [it] is my favorite spot in the world, but specifically Menemsha Beach.” While enjoying their annual lobster picnic on the Menemsha beach on June 28, just as sunset ensued, “Dan asked if I wanted to walk out on the jetty with him. We walked all the way out. He got down on one knee, told me he loved me, and asked if I would spend the rest of my life with him. and I said ‘Yes!’ It was my dream proposal in my favorite spot on my favorite Island with all of my favorite people! We walked back toward the beach, and when we stepped onto the sand, everyone on the beach erupted in congratulations and clapping! Everyone came up and congratulated us on our engagement, and we popped champagne and enjoyed the rest of the sunset. It was absolutely perfect!” Congratulations to this very happy couple.

Gabe Ambulos’ team, the Boston Rams, won their semifinal at the U.S. Youth Soccer Region I Championship, and moved on to the finals to play teams from Connecticut, Maryland, and Pennsylvania, scoring two losses and a win in the finals. Mother Mary Kuy Ambulos reports her sister Anne Kuh came a “good distance” to cheer the team on, along with former Chilmark Police Officer Dan Lemieux, his wife Ellen and son Eli. Gabe’s team would love the honor of playing in this tournament again.

Congratulations to Menemsha Pond Races retaining the cup at the fourth annual Vineyard Herreshoff Cup Regatta of Herreshoff 12½s, held on Menemsha Pond between them and the Edgartown Yacht Club. Saturday afternoon’s high winds resulted in numerous breakdowns, so the day’s sailing was called after one race of the scheduled three. Monina von Opel and Edward Miller hosted a dinner for all participants and their spouses at their Chilmark home. Don McLagen read his poem about why he sails in a 100-year-old boat. Much up-Island/down-Island bonding occurred. Sunday’s weather allowed for four races. Mariah, skippered by Ken Iscol and Nick Karnovsky, came in first; Southward, skippered by Charlie Shipway with Dick Bluestein as crew, was second; and Crow Dancer, skippered by Edward Miller and Dan Karnovsky took third, but a whisker ahead of Pippen, skippered by Robert Soros with Scotty DiBiaso as crew.

Lia Kahler begins her Sunday-evening musical meditations from 5 to 5:30 pm at the Chilmark Community Church on July 9. Stop in to enjoy the peace inspired by her selection of meditative music. Vineyard Sound performs on Tuesday evenings from 8 to 9 pm at the Chilmark Community Church.

The Martha’s Vineyard Film Festival is showing “The Work” at 5 pm and “Obit.” at 7:30 pm on Monday, July 10, and Cinema Circus returns on Wednesday, July 12, at 5:30 pm, all at the Chilmark Community Center. Stop by for dinner, music, and movies. Check their calendar at tmvff.org. Congratulations to festival founder and director Thomas Bena, whose doc “One Big Home” is now available on DVD.

Please note the hours for the Chilmark library printed in the Chilmark Community Center summer booklet are incorrect; these are their summer hours: closed Sunday; 10:30 am to 1:30 pm Monday; 10:30 am to 5 pm Tuesday; 10:30 am to 7 pm Wednesday; 10:30 am to 5pm Thursday; 10:30 am to 1:30 pm Friday; and 10:30 am to 5 pm Saturday. Join author and U.S. Appeals Court Judge David J. Barron as he speaks about his new book, “Waging War: The Clash Between Presidents and Congress, 1776 to ISIS” at the Chilmark Public Library on Wednesday, July 12, at 5 pm. Stories and Songs continue on Tuesdays and Saturdays at 10:30 am.

Beetlebung Farm Market is now open at 24 Basin Road from 11 am to 6 pm. They are selling freshly picked produce, Beetlebung Farm meat and Tea Lane flowers. Karsten Larsen’s Sashimi and Sushi Shack is open after 4 pm: Look for the tiki fire lamps.

Sig Van Raan has reported that “last Sunday’s [softball] game was the first official game, as a huge crowd (bigger than Trump’s Inauguration) showed up.” In between games they sang “Happy Birthday” to Paul Iacosta, who turned 65 on game day. “Paul treated the entire crew to bagels and lox. As emeritus commissioner Bill Edison arrived, Tony Peak the bagpiper played two rounds of ‘Take Me Out to the Ballgame.’ The first was a tight game won by Sig van Raan’s team over Arlen Roth’s team. The second game was a free-swinging affair due to a scoreboard malfunction; we lost track of the score by the fifth inning. Something 10-9 or 12-11. Not sure who won that game. High spirits all around, lots of young folks to complement the older guys, lots of kids, and of course the requisite black lab in attendance.” Misty, foggy skies cleared by game two’s end, and all agreed to play a July Fourth game. Games start by 8 am, all ages welcome.

Ronnie Duncan and the Gottabees perform “Squirrel Stole My Underpants,” a family show, at the Yard on Saturday, July 8, at 11 am. The work features physical theater, puppetry, object manipulation, dance, and a giant pile of clothes to create a world that transforms in scale, color, texture, and time. Thursday, July 13, at 8 pm and Saturday, July 15, at 6:30 pm, Beth Gill teams up with composer Jon Moniaci and lighting designer Thomas Dunn to create a sparse and elegant diptych, “Brand New Sidewalk,” born of questioning the value of formalism in dance. This evocative new piece for four dancers explores themes of alienation, erasure, fantasy, and power through the lens of abstraction. Known for her exacting rigor and mesmerizing precision, Gill makes choreography that is spare yet playful, stark, and beautiful. Tickets available online at dancetheyard.org, or call 508-645-9662. Check the website for morning dance classes and daily yoga classes.

Have a great week.