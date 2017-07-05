Civil process department is on the move

One of the functions of the Dukes County Sheriff’s Department has moved, according to a press release from Sheriff Robert Ogden.

The civil process department, formerly located at 20 Pine St., Edgartown, has moved to 9 Flight Path, West Tisbury, where the Sheriff’s Office Community Corrections Center is located.

The civil process department is the office that serves subpoenas, summons, restraining orders, and other documents ordered by the court.

A sheriff’s deputy can be contacted at 508-627-3511 for more information regarding the new location. The sheriff’s department phone number, mailing address, and fax number remain the same, according to the release.