Court report: June 5- June 30

June 5, 2017

Suzanne K. Carmick, Chilmark; DOB 5/11/54, OUI-liquor or .08%: dismissed at the request of the commonwealth; negligent operation of motor vehicle: continued without finding for one year, must pay $250 HIF, $50 VW, $50 PSF and complete 20 hours of community service; unregistered motor vehicle: not responsible; speeding in violation of special regulation: not responsible; no inspection sticker: not responsible.

June 19, 2017

Anthony Hildreth, Pinebluff, N.C.; DOB 4/19/87, assault and battery with a dangerous weapon: dismissed at the request of the commonwealth; assault and battery on a family/household member: continued without finding for one year, must pay $50 VW, $50 PSF and attend a Certified Batterer’s Program; strangulation or suffocation: dismissed at the request of the commonwealth.

Christopher J. Plankey, Boston; DOB 7/16/86, disorderly conduct: to be dismissed upon payment of $300 court cost.

Adam Vincent Tucker, Vineyard Haven; DOB 5/16/88, assault and battery on a family/household member: continued to pretrial conference.

June 22, 2017

James W. Hart, Vineyard Haven; DOB 8/21/95, vandalizing property, malicious destruction of property over $250, a second charge of malicious destruction of property over $250: continued to pretrial conference.

Isaac L. Higgins, Edgartown; DOB 2/14/98, breaking and entering a building during nighttime to commit a felony: guilty, probation for two years, must pay $90 VW and $65 PSF with restitution to be determined, must stay away from property and submit to a mental health evaluation and treatment as needed and remain alcohol free; malicious destruction of property over $250: guilty, probation for two years concurrent with count 1; larceny from a building: dismissed at the request of the commonwealth.

Isaac L. Higgins, Edgartown; DOB 2/14/98, assault and battery on a family/household member: continued to pretrial conference.

Laura Jinju Kimball, Oak Bluffs; DOB 6/20/89, OUI-liquor or .08%, negligent operation of motor vehicle, marked lanes violation: continued to pretrial conference.

Paul J. Metell, West Tisbury; DOB 12/4/57, leaving the scene of property damage: continued without finding for one year; negligent operation of motor vehicle: continued without finding for one year, must pay $250 HIF, $50 VW and $50 PSF; speeding: not responsible; marked lanes violation: not responsible.

Joseph C. Pioggia, Edgartown; DOB 9/7/47, OUI-liquor or .08%: dismissed at the request of the commonwealth; negligent operation of motor vehicle: continued without finding for one year, must pay $250 HIF, $50 VW and $50 PSF; motor vehicle lights violation: not responsible.

Jason R. Reagan, Oak Bluffs; DOB 11/15/81, assault and battery on a family/household member: continued without pretrial conference.

Melanie A. Rose, Vineyard Haven; DOB 4/1/75, OUI-liquor or .08%: continued without a finding for one year, the defendant is to attend the driver alcohol education program with a loss of license for 45 days and must pay a state fee of $250, $125 HIF, $50 VW, $50 VDD, and $65 PSF; negligent operation of motor vehicle: dismissed at the request of the commonwealth; marked lanes violation: not responsible.

Jack E. Russo, Oak Bluffs; DOB 7/21/93, operating motor vehicle with suspended license: dismissed at the request of the commonwealth; negligent operation of motor vehicle: to be dismissed upon payment of $200 court cost and the completion of 20 hours of community service; racing motor vehicle: dismissed at the request of the commonwealth.

June 23, 2017

Michael Elliott, Vineyard Haven; DOB 2/20/84, uninsured motor vehicle: to be dismissed upon payment of $200 court cost; unregistered motor vehicle: not responsible; no inspection sticker: not responsible.

Martha M. Fellows, South Yarmouth; DOB 11/3/60, uninsured motor vehicle: to be dismissed upon payment of $100 court cost.

Jack Q. Fielding, Oak Bluffs; DOB 10/15/94, operating motor vehicle with suspended registration: dismissed at the request of the commonwealth; uninsured motor vehicle: dismissed at the request of the commonwealth; unregistered motor vehicle: responsible.

Adriana S. Grant, Vineyard Haven; DOB 10/2/90, unlicensed operation of motor vehicle: dismissed at the request of the commonwealth; operating motor vehicle with suspended registration: dismissed at the request of the commonwealth; uninsured motor vehicle: dismissed at the request of the commonwealth; unregistered motor vehicle: not responsible.

Roy J. Hare, Edgartown; DOB 5/4/62, registration sticker missing: not responsible; unlicensed operation of motor vehicle: to be dismissed upon payment of $250 court cost and the completion of eight hours of community service.

Meghan J. Montesion, Vineyard Haven; DOB 6/27/82, OUI-liquor or .08%: dismissed at the request of the commonwealth; negligent operation of motor vehicle: continued without finding for one year, must pay $250 HIF, $50 VW, $50 PSF and complete 20 hours of community service.

Devin F. Reston, West Tisbury; DOB 1/27/80, uninsured motor vehicle: dismissed at the request of the commonwealth; unregistered motor vehicle: not responsible; speeding in violation of special regulation: not responsible.

James W. Wasserloos, Vineyard Haven; DOB 1/30/76, unregistered motor vehicle, no inspection sticker, abandoning motor vehicle: continued to pretrial conference.

Donald R. Welles III, West Tisbury; DOB 1/14/65, operating motor vehicle with suspended license: to be dismissed upon payment of $200 court cost; no inspection sticker: not responsible.

June 26, 2017

William Croke III, Edgartown; DOB 5/29/66, unregistered motor vehicle: not responsible; uninsured motor vehicle: to be dismissed upon payment of $250 court cost.

Rickey J. Earnest, Vineyard Haven; DOB 3/27/76, operating motor vehicle with suspended registration, uninsured motor vehicle, unregistered motor vehicle: continued to pretrial conference.

Michael A. Furino, Edgartown; DOB 2/13/84, OUI-drugs: dismissed at the request of the commonwealth; negligent operation of motor vehicle: continued without finding for one year, must pay $250 HIF, $50 VW and $50 PSF; marked lanes violation: not responsible.

Michael A. Furino, Edgartown; DOB 2/13/84, negligent operation of motor vehicle: to be dismissed upon payment of $250 court cost; OUI-drugs: dismissed at the request of the commonwealth.

Joseph J. Ragosta III, Chilmark; DOB 3/10/71, violating abuse prevention order: continued without finding for six months, must pay $50 VW, $50 PSF and submit to counselling as mandated by probation in the New Paths Program.

Donald N. Thomas, Edgartown; DOB 3/11/91, unlicensed operation of motor vehicle: to be dismissed upon payment of $250 court cost and the completion of 20 hours of community service; unregistered motor vehicle: not responsible.

June 26, 2017

Caitlin A. Damico, Vineyard Haven; DOB 9/14/87, OUI-liquor or .08%, negligent operation of motor vehicle, motor vehicle lights violation, speeding in violation of special regulation, possession of open container of alcohol in motor vehicle: continued to pretrial conference.

Stefan Jokic, Vineyard Haven; DOB 8/10/93, operating motor vehicle with suspended license: to be dismissed upon payment of $300 court cost.

Sean Thomas Mcguire, Lancaster, N.Y.; DOB 10/10/86, OUI-liquor or .08%: dismissed at the request of the commonwealth; negligent operation of motor vehicle: continued without finding for one year, must pay $250 HIF, $50 VW, $50 PSF and complete 20 hours of community service; marked lanes violation: not responsible.

Benjamin C. Stafford, Oak Bluffs; DOB 1/8/81, OUI-liquor or .08%, negligent operation of motor vehicle, failure to yield at intersection: continued to pretrial conference.

June 29, 2017

Daniel A. Bendavid, Oak Bluffs; DOB 11/1/62, assault and battery on a disabled person over 60: continued to pretrial conference.

Walesca M. Cirqueira, Oak Bluffs; DOB 6/26/90, assault and battery on a family/household member: continued to pretrial conference.

Luis Americo Lopes, Vineyard Haven; DOB 9/27/82, OUI-liquor or .08%, second offense, negligent operation of motor vehicle, motor vehicle lights violation: continued to pretrial conference.

Felix Reagan, Oak Bluffs; DOB 7/20/96, breaking and entering a vehicle/boat during daytime to commit a felony: continued without finding for two years concurrent with other charges.

Felix Reagan, Oak Bluffs; DOB 7/20/96, breaking and entering a vehicle/boat during daytime to commit a felony: guilty — 120 days in the House of Correction committed but deemed served.

Felix Reagan, Oak Bluffs; DOB 7/20/96, motor vehicle lights violation: not responsible; unlicensed operation of motor vehicle: dismissed at the request of the commonwealth.

Felix Reagan, Oak Bluffs; DOB 7/20/96, breaking and entering a building during daytime to commit a felony: continued without finding for two year, VW waived, no contact with victim, must participate in Office of Community Corrections Program (OCC), concurrent with other charges; vandalizing property: dismissed at the request of the commonwealth; possession of liquor by person under 21: dismissed at the request of the commonwealth; larceny over $250: continued without finding for two years with the same terms as in count 1; larceny under $250: dismissed at the request of the commonwealth.

Felix Reagan, Oak Bluffs; DOB 7/20/96, resisting arrest: dismissed at the request of the commonwealth; threat to commit a crime: dismissed at the request of the commonwealth.

Felix Reagan, Oak Bluffs; DOB 7/20/96, assault and battery on a police officer: guilty — six months in the house of corrections suspended, probation for two years, must pay $65 PSF and participate in the OCC Program; a second charge of assault and battery on a police officer: dismissed at the request of the commonwealth; breaking and entering a building during daytime to commit a felony: guilty — 2½ years in the House of Correction, 120 days deemed served with balance suspended, probation for two years concurrent with count 1; a second charge of breaking and entering a building during daytime to commit a felony: continued without finding for two years concurrent with counts 1 & 3; wanton destruction of property under $250: guilty — 30 days in the House of Correction suspended, probation for two years with no contact with victim; possession of class E drug (Ambien): dismissed at the request of the commonwealth; a second charge of possession of class E drug (modafinil): dismissed at the request of the commonwealth; disorderly conduct: guilty, filed; unlicensed operation of motor vehicle: dismissed at the request of the commonwealth; larceny of motor vehicle: continued without finding for two years, concurrent with other charges; cruelty to animal: guilty — 18 months in the House of Correction suspended, probation for two years with drug and alcohol free testing, no working with animals, must submit to counselling with evaluation and any treatment mandated.

Lily Lee Rice, Fairhaven; DOB 4/4/72, shoplifting by asportation: to be dismissed upon payment of $150 court cost.

June 30, 2017

Julio Acosta, New Bedford; DOB 3/1/81, OUI-liquor or .08%: dismissed at the request of the commonwealth; OUI-drugs (not identified): dismissed at the request of the commonwealth; negligent cooperation of motor vehicle: continued without finding for one year, must continue treatment with VA and complete 20 hours of community service.

Joseph Junior Boxter, Edgartown; DOB 6/28/80, unlicensed operation of motor vehicle: to be dismissed upon payment of $100 court cost; operating motor vehicle with suspended registration: dismissed at the request of the commonwealth; uninsured motor vehicle: dismissed at the request of the commonwealth; unregistered motor vehicle: not responsible.

Belinda D. Burke, Oak Bluffs; DOB 1/8/56, OUI-liquor or .08%, operating motor vehicle with suspended license: continued to pretrial conference.

James R. Cowan Jr., Oak Bluffs; DOB 3/19/44, OUI-liquor or .08%: continued without a finding for one year, the defendant is to attend the driver alcohol education program with a loss of license for 45 days and must pay a state fee of $250 and $50 VW; unlicensed operation of motor vehicle: dismissed at the request of the commonwealth; negligent operation of motor vehicle: dismissed at the request of the commonwealth.

Raymond T. Durski, Jamesburg, N.J.; DOB 4/3/93, OUI-liquor or .08%: dismissed at the request of the commonwealth; negligent operation of motor vehicle: continued without finding for one year, must pay $250 HIF, $50 VW, $50 PSF and complete 20 hours of community service; possession of open container of alcohol in motor vehicle: not responsible; failure to dim headlights: not responsible.

Laura Jinju Kimball, Oak Bluffs; DOB 6/20/89, OUI-liquor or .08%: continued without a finding for one year, the defendant is to attend the driver alcohol education program with a loss of license for 45 days and must pay a state fee of $250, $125 HIF, $50 VW, $50 VDD, and $65 PSF; negligent operation of motor vehicle: dismissed at the request of the commonwealth; marked lanes violation: not responsible.

Jurgen Kolvani, Edgartown; DOB 8/14/90, leaving the scene of property damage, negligent operation of motor vehicle, operating motor vehicle with suspended license, failure to stop/yield: continued to pretrial conference.

Jason Reagan, Oak Bluffs; DOB 11/15/81, assault and battery on a family/household member: guilty — one year in the House of Correction suspended, probation for two years, must pay $50 VW, no abuse of victim and must remain free of drug and alcohol with screens; resisting arrest: guilty — 30 days in the House of Correction, probation for two years concurrent with other charges.

Jason Reagan, Oak Bluffs; DOB 11/15/81, assault and battery on a family/household member: dismissed at the request of the commonwealth.

Adam L. Robinson, Vineyard Haven; DOB 9/16/81, possession to distribute class A drug (heroin): guilty — two years in the House of Correction committed with 66 days credit; conspiracy to violate drug law: dismissed at the request of the commonwealth; drug violation near school/park: dismissed at the request of the commonwealth.

David Robinson, Vineyard Haven; DOB 10/16/57, possession of class A drug (heroin), subsequent offense: guilty — one year in the House of Correction with 66 days credit; conspiracy to violate drug law: dismissed at the request of the commonwealth; drug violation near school/park: dismissed at the request of the commonwealth.