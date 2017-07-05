Downward doggy disappointment

To the Editor:

Imagine my shock and disappointment when I arrived at the West Tisbury Farmers Market last Wednesday, June 28. My mom attached my leash to the picket fence at the side of the market and walked away. I couldn’t believe my eyes! It seems that she, too, was shocked when she saw a brand-new, most unwelcome sign that read, “No dogs allowed.” I barked in righteous indignation at such heartlessness.

I started going to that market when I was a pup nine years ago. I loved meeting other dogs and greeting humans who bent down to say a friendly word. Mom was very happy to see me so happy. Neither she nor I ever saw dogs misbehaving, certainly not leaving poop behind. But if an occasional one did sneak a pastry off a table, is that the end of the world? Mom tells me that if she can’t find produce elsewhere, she will still come to the market, but she’ll spend as little time as possible. We sadly miss the joyful old days. Please, vendors, reverse your hardhearted ban!

Chloe, mini-dachshund, as dictated to

Ann Lees, mom

Chilmark