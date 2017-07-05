Edgartown: Island bike ride

How oblivious was I last week to have completely blanked on the fact that the Fourth of July was this week? About two days after I wrote and submitted my column, I finally did the math in my head, and realized that I had totally missed the opportunity to wish you all a happy and healthy Fourth of July, which on our crazy little Island generally translates into a wish for a quiet and safe holiday for you. Now that it has passed, I hope you all enjoyed the celebrations and festivities, held onto your sanity and patience, and maybe even smiled to some of our visitors and let each other out in traffic! I have been pretty much laying low, trying to avoid the worst of the commotion, at least when it comes to traffic, while enjoying some of the fun and sun. It can be a very challenging balance. That said, we are now full swing into the high season. Remember, kindness and patience will help us through.

Happy birthday wishes this week go out to Megan Anderson, who celebrated on July 2; Katy Phelps on July 5; Heidi Wild and Triva Emery, who will celebrate on July 7; and Scott Ellis on July 8. And a very special happy birthday to Richard Stone, who will turn 72 on July 10. If you see him next Monday, maybe when he’s out walking on the bike path, be sure to wish him a very happy day!

The Council on Aging continues to offer up its $2 Tuesday lunches and $5 Friday Cafes at the Anchors on Dock Street this summer. The meals are served at 12 pm and you should reserve your spot 24 hours ahead of time.

Also in the Anchors newsletter was an Island bike ride with Paul Mohair on Monday, July 10. The group ride leaves at 10 am from Morning Glory Farm’s parking lot; you will ride for an hour, stopping at Plane View Restaurant for lunch. The ride is about 16 miles, and you should return to Morning Glory by 1:30. Call Paul for details and to sign up at 508-627-4368. For other event information, visit the COA website at edgartowncoa.com.

The Anchors also wants to remind folks that their parking lot is shared with the Kelley House, and they have limited parking. This season, to avoid being towed and other unpleasantries, please park only in the areas that are clearly designated as “Council on Aging Parking.” There are 2 spaces in the corner next to the hedges on the Dock Street side of the lot, and there are 7 spaces around the back in the area adjacent to the door by the kitchen entrance. Your best summer strategy is to carpool or use the convenient shuttle, which leaves from the lot across from the Triangle behind Edgartown Pizza every 20 minutes and takes you to Among the Flowers, one block away.

Love to fish for fluke? Love to raise money for a good cause? This weekend is your chance to put those things together by signing up for the Fluke for Luke fishing tournament to raise money for the family of Luke Gurney, who died in a tragic fishing accident on June 20, 2016. You still have time to register at Coop’s Bait and Tackle in Edgartown, Dick’s Bait and Tackle in Oak Bluffs, or CMS Tackle in New Bedford. Registration is $30 for adults and $10 for kids 12 and under. There will be awards for the heaviest fluke and heaviest sea bass in both the adult and junior categories, with the awards ceremony and cookout taking place on July 9 at 5 pm at the P.A. Club in Oak Bluffs, followed by a silent auction.

That’s it for this week. That’s how I can tell we’re in high season. Everyone is too busy to send me any news. But I’ll keep digging for bits and pieces for the busy summer weeks to come. I hope you all have a wonderful week. Do something that relaxes you at least once. And try to do something nice for someone else, too. Be silly, have some fun. When your kid asks you to swim out to the sandbar, do it. Eat the ice cream. Walk on the beach. Get up early. Or stay up late. Or do both. It’s summer. It’s short. Too short, if you ask me. And we only go around this life once, as far as we know. We might as well make the most of it.