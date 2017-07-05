Electric ‘tickle’ persists in Menemsha

Over the course of the past week, several people have experienced electric sensations when coming into contact with the water near the transient dock in Menemsha, despite electrical contractors’ efforts to remedy the problem, Chilmark selectman Jim Malkin told The Times.

Mr. Malkin is the selectmen’s harbor liaison, and has taken over all communication regarding the unusual electrical activity in Menemsha, according to both the harbormaster’s office and Mr. Malkin himself. A child pulling a crab trap, an adult kayaker, and a few people stepping in or out of dinghies who in some way touched the water have all experienced tingles, or “tickles,” as Mr. Malkin put it. Mr. Malkin said electricity in the water has been measured at between .02 and one volt thus far. He said the town is finding the problem vexing and “baffling,” as it cannot identify the source of the electricity.

Crab Corner remains closed to swimming, he said. In the coming days electricians under the supervision of the town’s inspector of wires, Cole Powers, are going to reground several wires that run through or under the transient dock, he said. Mr. Malkin admitted that the problem may not stem from the transient dock per se. He said current thinking is that the voltage could be emanating from a source anywhere in the harbor.