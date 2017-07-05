Holmes Hole racing update

The Holmes Hole Sailing Association race on Thursday, June 29, was a challenging one for the 13 participating boats, with an overcast sky and a hefty, gusty, shifting southwest wind.

New member Don Cohan took the top spot in the A Division aboard his Etchells, Encore. Zander Meleny was second, sailing a J70, Truckin’. Just 10 seconds back in third place was Isobar, a Cal 33 sailed by Andy Berry.

For the B Division, Stuart Halpert snagged his second win in a row, skippering Providence, his Alerion 28. The second spot, 27 seconds later, went to Mo Flam, commodore of HHSA, also sailing an Alerion 28, Penelope. Alan Wilson was third on Altius, a Stuart Knockabout.

Sunday, July 2, was a different story. With a 6 mph wind speed, the race was changed from a long trip to Robinson’s Hole to a seven-mile course into Vineyard Sound. Even so, the race, referred to by one sailor as a “grueling floater,” took about three hours to complete.

King Kiwi, a Sabre 38 sailed by Irving Gates, prevailed in the A Division despite the light wind. Isobar was second, and Escape, a J100 belonging to Tom and Laurie Welsh, was third.

In the B Division, Tamu, an Alerion 28, skippered by Tom Westcott was first, with Silhouette, a Nonesuch 26 sailed by Beck Colson, under two minutes behind. Stuart Halpert’s Providence took third place. As luck would have it, the wind filled in nicely on Sunday afternoon.

The sail to Robinson’s Hole is carefully planned so as to have a fair tide in both directions as the current is very strong, so it is unlikely to be rescheduled this summer.

There will be no HHSA races this Thursday or Sunday because of the Vineyard Cup. The next Holmes Hole race will be Thursday, July 13. All are welcome. Please consult holmeshole.org for details.