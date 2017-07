Holidaymakers kept the Oak Bluffs Police Department hopping over the long weekend. From Friday, June 30, through Tuesday, July 4, police responded to 223 calls for service. There were seven arrests: four OUIs, one breaking and entering, one operating a motor vehicle with a suspended license, and one minor in possession of alcohol. Five people were taken into protective custody.

Oak Bluffs Police also responded to 12 minor motor vehicle accidents, according to Lieut. Tim Williamson.