Patricia Ann Rose died peacefully on Wednesday, June 28, 2017, at the age of 71, near her home in Florida.

Patricia was born on July 24, 1945, in Rockaway, N.Y., but spent countless years living on Martha’s Vineyard before moving to Florida. Patricia was an exceptional mother who dedicated all her time and energy to her children, and she loved them dearly … even those who were not hers, but just happened to wander into her path. She was a devoted Christian, and saw the good in everyone. She was always there welcoming all into her heart and home with a hot meal (or cup of coffee or tea) and words of encouragement and support.

Patricia absolutely loved the beach and soaking up the rays of the warm sunshine with her friends and family. When not at the beach, you could find her in the casino with a huge smile on her face, gambling away trying her hardest to “win the big one.”

Patricia was a bright light in the lives of those who truly knew her, and she will be missed every second of every day.

Patricia is survived by her former husband, Dennis J. Rose Sr.; her children, sons Joseph Montesion and Anthony Rose, and daughter Tracy Rose; grandchildren Dennis J Rose III, Brian Gromoshak II, Tristian Gromoshak, Alexandria Gromoshak, Theresa Martin, Patricia Montesion, Michael Montesion, and Ashley Smith; her many brothers and sisters, Walter Lober, Rita-Jane Baird, Eleanor Donohue, Pat “Pattycake” Baird, Rosemary Gill, Sharon Rawlings Baird, Matthew Baird, James Baird, and Maureen Baird. She was predeceased by her brother Joseph Baird and her son Dennis J. Rose Jr.

Patricia touched the lives of so many they could not possibly all be listed. The family want all to know how much she loved everyone, and that relationships, whether family or friend, were the most important pieces in her life.

There will be a graveside service on Saturday, July 15, 2017, at 10 am at the Sacred Heart Cemetery, Vineyard Avenue, Oak Bluffs.

The family thanks everyone whose support and heart-filled prayers have helped tremendously during this time.