Questions about hospital board linger

To the Editor:

The news about Martha’s Vineyard Hospital’s CEO getting “ousted” by the “shoulder to shoulder” board is confusing to me. Please tell us why exactly he was let go. I am very leery about how long the board members have been present on the Martha’s Vineyard Hospital board of directors. Every hospital under state and federal guidelines and law (OIG and Joint Commission) is required to have a compliance department that oversees many ethical issues including conflicts of interests; for example, clearing a relative who is working at the hospital who hires another relative for pay. In addition, the compliance department must assure that all board members are educated on compliance elements such as conflicts of interest. A long-winded narrative by me; my question is, Where is the Martha’s Vineyard Hospital compliance department in light of what is going on? The CEO should not be held fully accountable.

Linda Janse

Yarmouth, Maine