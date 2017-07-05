Moped collides with bus near hospital

Two Island tourists were seriously injured today when their rented moped slammed into a VTA bus near the Martha’s Vineyard Hospital, according to Oak Bluffs police.

The head-on crash happened at around 5:10 pm Wednesday at the corner of Eastville Avenue and Beach Road, police said. An initial investigation indicates the moped lost control attempting to negotiate the corner, crossed the centerline of the road, and struck the bus head on.

The drive of the moped and his wife, residents of Roslindale, were taken to Martha’s Vineyard Hospital with injuries. The 46-year-old woman was airlifted by MedFlight to a Boston hospital.

The bus windshield was smashed in the crash, but neither the bus driver nor the six passengers onboard were injured in the crash.

Another VTA bus had to be called in to pick up the passengers. The damaged bus was driven away from the scene under its own power.

It’s the second moped crash on the Island in the past few days, though the one on Monday did not involve a rental.