Summer Food Service Program launch

The Island Grown Initiative will launch its first ever Summer Food Service Program on Monday, July 11. The program is federally supported, and helps bring healthy lunches to low-income kids during weekdays when school is out. Free meals will be offered for kids 18 and under from July 10 to August 11 at three sites: the Boys and Girls Club in Edgartown, English Learner Summer Program at the Tisbury School, and the Oak Bluffs library. The library is the only “open” site, offering lunches without proof of income or documentation. It is open Tuesday through Friday from 11 am to 12 pm. The other two sites are available to children enrolled in the programs. The program is a joint effort between the Island Grown Initiative and the Martha’s Vineyard Regional High School.

“More than one in three children in our Island public schools come from families that income-qualify to receive free or reduced-price breakfasts and lunches at school,” Noli Taylor, community food education director at Island Grown Initiative, said. “We wanted to be sure that all of those children continue to have access to the food they need when school is out, and the Summer Food Service Program is going to make this possible.”

Lunches provided will primarily consist of sandwiches, salads, and wraps, with as many locally sourced ingredients as possible. Volunteers from seven organizing partners will help package, deliver, and serve the lunches. Organizing partners include the West Tisbury Congregational Church, Good Shepherd Parish, We Stand Together, the Food Pantry, the Edgartown Federated Church, St. Andrew’s Episcopal Church, and the Hebrew Center.

Federal funding for the Summer Food Service Program will cover approximately 50 percent of the operating costs. Donations can be made through igimv.org, or by contacting noli@igimv.org.