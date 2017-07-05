Take an Arts District Stroll down Dukes County Avenue

Dukes County Avenue in Oak Bluffs is the site of a quintessential art stroll on any summer day, but the first Arts District Stroll of the season is set for Saturday, July 8, from 4 to 7 pm.

The art stroll will include Alison Shaw’s opening reception, highlighting her “Shoreline” series. The photographer has worked over the past year, photographing the entire perimeter of the Island, as well as some of the inland bodies of water. Images from the series are also currently on view at the Granary Gallery in West Tisbury.

Participants in the Oak Bluffs’ Arts District Stroll also include Art Gallery (a new cooperative art gallery), a Bananas/Once in a Blue Moon “pop-up” store, Judith Drew Schubert Studio and Gallery, and Gallery Josephine. In addition, there will be sidewalk vendors, live portrait sketching, and lots of great food and drink. The summer Arts District Strolls offer plenty to see and to buy, including paintings, textiles, ceramics, photographs, jewelry, pastels, cyanotypes, clothing, and accessories.