Tisbury: Nobnocket Boutique Inn

Heard on Main Street: Smile. It makes people wonder what you are up to.

Congratulations to Annabelle and Simon Hunton, who own the Nobnocket Boutique Inn at 60 Mount Aldworth Road. Boston Magazine just announced that the inn has received the coveted “Best of Boston 2017” award for “Best Martha’s Vineyard Inn.” It’s been four years since a Martha’s Vineyard Inn or B and B was selected for any awards. The magazine also notes they offer loaner bikes and croquet, as well as “one of the island’s finest breakfasts.”

Tisbury residents are asked to write a letter, if you are interested, to volunteer to be the appointee of the planning board to the Tisbury Government Study Panel. Town meeting approved this group of seven people, not already appointed or elected to a position in town government, to make recommendations to the next town meeting. Write to the Planning Board, P.O. Box 602, Vineyard Haven, or email pharris@tisburyma.gov before July 14.

Thank you to so many of our local merchants. Reading incentives for the Summer Reading Program have been provided by Bob’s Pizza, Bunch of Grapes bookstore, Candy Haven,

Island Cove Mini Golf, La Choza Burritos, Mad Martha’s Ice Cream, the Martha’s Vineyard Film Society (Capawock and Strand Theaters), Mocha Mott’s, Murdick’s Fudge, Sandy’s Fish and Chips, Tisberry Frozen Yogurt, Toy Box at Tisbury Marketplace, Wolf Den’s Pizzeria, as well as the Friends of the Vineyard Haven Library.

Besides the Summer Reading Program, free programs for young children at the Vineyard Haven library include a visit by storybook character Olivia, musical story times with Ellen Allard, Jeremy Berlin, Hugh Hanley, and Joyce Maxner, yoga story time with Anne Caldwell, a drumming workshop with Rick Bausman, and a performance by Nappy’s Puppets. Older kids can participate in weekly craft programs, robotics, cartooning classes with Andy Fish, lantern painting for Illumination Night, and gaming, including an Escape Room adventure. Pick up a calendar at the library or visit vhlibrary.org.

July’s Art in the Stacks features “Moments of Light,” photographs by Alida O’Loughlin, on display on the lower level of the Vineyard Haven library. Alida grew up in Holland and now lives here. For her beautiful pictures she uses cameras, but no Photoshop in her work.

On Sunday, July 16, at 2 pm the Friends of the Vineyard Haven library will present an afternoon with Amor Towles, author of “Rules of Civility” and “A Gentleman in Moscow.” The library will open at 1:30 pm. A book signing and refreshments in the library garden will follow the talk. This is a ticketed event, and free tickets are available at the library. This is first come, first served, and cannot be reserved by phone or email; limited to two tickets per person.

We were happy to have Vicky Webster and Elliott Abbott join some of us for supper on the beach last week. They live in Hingham, and were guests of Ann Maley and Art Bingham.

Have you read your car lately? Bumper stickers can tell you a lot about the person who owns the car. But many more tell you that the owner is not sure who he is. Sometimes a bumper sticker seems to mean one thing but close up is very different. At least it keeps us entertained while waiting for the traffic to move.

Happy anniversary to Steve and Judy Nichols on Friday, marking 61 years of happiness. Big bunches of birthday balloon wishes go out tomorrow to artist Donna Straw. Jynell Kristal of the Crocker House Inn parties on Friday, if she can find time. Sunday belongs to Brigitte Lent, better know as Iba, and her daughter Petra Lent-McCarron. Laura Christina Jahn has her day on Saturday. Wish the best on Wednesday to Betsey Mayhew, she who keeps things running at the Martha’s Vineyard Museum.

Heard on Main Street: The food is always good at the Tisbury Street Fair, this Saturday from 6:30 to 9:30 pm.