Vineyard beaches are no place for drones

To the Editor:

There are some sounds that I readily accept as being normal or even pleasant when enjoying an afternoon at the beach. The cries of small children playing in the waves, the mewing of gulls, the chatter of teenagers — these are all entirely within the bounds of what I expect to encounter.

The whine of a drone is not.

As a regular visitor to the Vineyard over the past 32 years, I’m disturbed by the increased presence of drones I’ve observed this summer. A whirring drone zipping over my head does not enhance my experience of a Menemsha sunset. Drones are inimical to the pastoral nature of the Island.

Besides being damn annoying, both aurally and visually, there are other issues with drones. Flying them over a crowded beach in a gusty wind invites accidents and injuries. And they are invariably equipped with cameras — am I being photographed or videoed? By whom?

Municipalities across the country are implementing ordinances to restrict the use of drones. It’s a question of both safety and privacy. On the Vineyard, it’s more than that — it’s about preserving the beauty and the ambiance here that we so highly value. I urge Vineyard communities to take up the question of placing reasonable restrictions on the use of drones.

Frederick Hewett

Cambridge