One person’s trash is another’s treasure — that’s why we love flea markets. Check out the Martha’s Vineyard Camp Meeting Association’s eclectic mix of household items, antiques, sporting goods, artwork, and more. The MVCMA annual flea market is on Saturday, July 8, from 9 am to 1 pm at the Tabernacle in Oak Bluffs. Browse the variety of bargains and take home something from one of the Island’s largest and most popular outdoor flea markets. For more information, visit mvcma.org.