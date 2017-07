New this summer are Vintage Cocktail hours hosted by the Terrace at the Charlotte Inn. The spirits are flowing every day from 4 to 6 pm at this beautiful location in the heart of Edgartown. Explore an array of vintage cocktail specials with complimentary hors d’oeuvres, or choose from the professionally prepared drinks from the full bar. Everyone deserves a toast to the official start of summer, so treat yourself to a relaxing, late-afternoon interlude amid summer’s hustle and bustle.