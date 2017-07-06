Traffic alert: Drawbridge gates malfunctioning

Updated: 11:15 am

For a second time today, the gates on Lagoon Drawbridge have malfunctioned, backing up traffic on the Tisbury side to Tisbury Marketplace. Bridge operator Earl Littlefield said work is ongoing to determine the source of the malfunction but there may be further delays today.

Mr. Littlefield thanked drivers for their patience this morning. “People were very understanding and they should be commended for their patience. They weren’t blowing horns or yelling or making dangerous U-turns. We’ll do our best to get the bugs worked out as soon as possible.”

Be advised that the drawbridge is having issues with it’s barrier gates adding 5-10 minutes onto the wait time…. https://t.co/PGqLBq7Nks — Tisbury Police Dept (@tisburypolice) July 6, 2017

The Tisbury Police just posted on Twitter that the drawbridge malfunction is adding five to 10 minutes to the time that the road is closed for a bridge opening.