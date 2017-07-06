Leave it to the Yard to keep things interesting all summer long. Bonnie Duncan & the Gottabees present “Squirrel Stole my Underpants” at the Patricia Nanon Theater. Load up the car and bring everyone to this family-friendly matinee on Saturday, July 8, at 11 am. In this poignantly silly adventure tale for families, Sylvie is sent to the backyard to hang laundry. When her back is turned, a mischievous squirrel runs off with her favorite piece of clothing. Witness the world that emerges from her laundry basket.