Boat grounded at The Gut

Sometime between 3:30 a.m. and 6:30 a.m. Friday morning a boater became disoriented and grounded his Chris Craft at Cape Poge Gut. No injuries were reported. Sea Tow will haul the boat off the beach at high tide, which is just before noon. The Gut is the narrow opening that feeds all of Cape Poge Bay and the swift current can make navigation a challenge.

Chris Kennedy, The Trustees of Reservations Martha’s Vineyard superintendent, estimated the time of the incident because he got word of the grounding at 6:30 a.m. and he’d been out on a call until 3:30, assisting a shark fisherman who’d driven too close to the water and was stuck on Leland Beach.

“I think it was a good reminder that it’s not good idea to drive close to the water.” Mr. Kennedy said. “I guess the shark fishing has been pretty good. His friends had left and he stayed to get one more.”