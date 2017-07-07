Mikado restaurant approved in Vineyard Haven

At a meeting that lasted less than five minutes Friday, the Tisbury board of selectmen approved a common victualer’s license for Mikado, a new Asian restaurant on Main Street in Vineyard Haven.

Selectmen held the one-item meeting to help owner Xi Yu get open quicker. Mr. Yu had missed the deadline for the board’s June 27 meeting.

“I’ve been waiting for this opportunity to open a restaurant on the Island for years,” Mr. Yu told selectmen. He has 10 years of experience and owns two restaurants in Connecticut, he said. “I don’t see why I wouldn’t have success here.”

The vote was 2-0 because selectman Tristan Israel did not make it to town hall in time for the vote.

No one spoke during the public hearing, though building owner Peter Cronig was in the audience for support. The town did receive a letter from George Ritterhaus complaining about cars blocking his driveway at 98 Main St.

The 49-seat restaurant, which is scheduled to open for lunch Saturday, July 8, will be back before selectmen Tuesday for an all-alcohol license.