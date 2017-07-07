Rain overwhelms storm drains in Vineyard Haven

Steamship Authority diverts some of its trips to Oak Bluffs.

1 of 4

There’s a flood of visitors on Martha’s Vineyard and today they got a taste of how the roads can flood during a storm.

Cars traveling Beach Road look more like motor boats as they splash through the flooded road.

Motorists crawled through canal-like stretches of roadway to pass through the area. The Black Dog Bakery piled sandbags in front of its doors to keep rising water from flooding the building.

The storm is also posing problems for the Steamship Authority, which is diverting ferries from Oak Bluffs to Vineyard Haven.

The M/V Nantucket to Woods Hole trip at 2:50 pm has been diverted and the 1:35 pm trip from Woods Hole on the M/V Nantucket is unloading in Vineyard Haven instead. To check the status of ferries see, http://www.steamshipauthority. com.

Meanwhile, Vineyard Haven isn’t the only place feeling the effects of this storm. There are deep puddles Up-Island in West Tisbury, Chilmark and Aquinnah, as well. In some spots, there are large deposits of gravel on the roadways.

The National Weather Service warned of water spout potential earlier in the day but none yet have been reported.