REAL ESTATE TRANSACTIONS: June 19 – 23, 2017

Edgartown

June 19, Amy and Rollin Schuster sold 6 Pamela Way to Virginia Susan Villani and Davis H. Shingleton for $900,000.

June 20, Louis E. Stephens, Jr. sold Lot 2 off Chappaquiddick Rd. to Claire H. Thacher, trustee of Claire H. Thacher 2013 Trust, for $72,500.

June 20, Louis Stephens, a/k/a Louis E. Stephens, Jr., and Karen Stephens sold Lot 1 Ambers Way to the Martha’s Vineyard Land Bank Commission for $312,500.

June 23, Michael and Sara Bernstein sold Unit E-1, 493 Katama Rd. to Robert F. Fullin and Nancy R. Neis for $840,000.

June 23, Peter C. Conover, Trinette Conover and Craig M. Conover sold 20 West St. to 20 West Street LLC for $800,000.

June 23, Anthony R. Zappacosta and Debra Kay Zappacosta sold 29 Pine St. to Patrick Ahearn, trustee of 29 Pine Street Nominee Trust, for $975,000.

Oak Bluffs

June 19, James J. and Nancy A. Pardini sold 34 Narragansett Ave. to David and Julie Zeiler for $670,000.

June 23, Lisa Kusinitz, trustee of Stewart R. Kusinitz Trust, sold 98 Pennsylvania Ave. to Trevor Casey and Julie Ann Casey for $350,000.

Tisbury

June 21, John B. Willcox and Mary Lee Willcox sold 107 Franklin St. to Denway LLC for $1,015,000.

June 23, Christopher M. Roberts, trustee of Lash Roberts Family Trust, sold 320 Daggett Ave. to Michael J. Killoran, Sr. and Pamela J. Killoran for $619,500.

June 23, Elizabeth Lee Fierro sold 100 Skiff Ave. to Anna Edey for $600,000.

West Tisbury

June 20, Robert C. and Gail M. Keenan sold 19 Trotters Lane to Eleanor M. Hebert for $285,000.

June 23, Amy Rugel and Peter E. Norris sold 145 Otis Bassett Rd. to Elissa Lash and Christopher Roberts for $659,000.