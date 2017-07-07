REAL ESTATE TRANSACTIONS: June 26 – 30, 2017

Aquinnah

June 29, Faith A. Corbo sold 3 Sand Castle Lane to Howard E. Goldstein and Neva Goldstein for $2,175,000.

Chilmark

June 28, Douglas Verney, a/k/a Douglas V. Verney, and Francine Frankel Verney sold 8 Old Farm Rd. to Jeffrey D. McDonald and Dona R. Flamme for $975,000.

Edgartown

June 26, Tanya Lapinski sold 8 Armstrong Lane to William and Linda Ogden for $4,500,000.

June 28, Jan W. Whiting sold 139 Meeting House Way to Meeting House Way LLC for $6,600,000.

June 30, MV Ocean LLC sold 10, 18 and 24 Ocean View Ave. to James F. Reynolds, trustee of Catalina Island Nominee Trust for $20,500,000.

Oak Bluffs

June 28, Agnes A. Louard sold 107 Pennsylvania Ave. to Robert Tabares and Meghan Montesion for $539,000.

June 28, Leonard W. Tennenhouse and Nancy Armstrong sold 308 Seaview Ave. to Charles Linehan and Molly P. Linehan for $1,900,000.

June 30, Ian MacLachlan sold 82 Grovedale Rd. to Carlos and Fabricia DeOliveira for $575,000.

Tisbury

June 26, Amy A. Lawry and Douglas Asselin sold 52 William St. to Harold B. Lawry, 3rd and Amy Lawry for $400,000.

June 29, Kristy A. Erickson and Dean E. Entwistle, individually and as Personal Representatives of the estate of Barbara A. Entwistle, sold 55 Hinckley Circle to Nicholas Koines for $450,000

June 29, Michael P. Colasanto sold a lot on Briarwood Lane to Cosmin L. Creanga and Adriana Ghidu for $195,000.

June 30, Luis A. Lopes sold 63 Leonard Circle to Flaviane N. Daniel for $360,000.

June 30, Nancy J. Eilbert, trustee of Abrams Realty Trust, sold 54 Look St. to Daniel Seidman and Bethany LH Seidman for $480,000.

West Tisbury

June 26, Mitchell A. Greess and Cynthia J. Berman sold 232 Longview Rd. to Rosa Notaroberto for $710,000.