Sengekontacket closed to shellfishing

Due to the heavy rainfall, Sengekontacket Pond is closed to all shellfishing. It is scheduled to reopen on July 13, depending on the eventual rainfall total. When there is more than .2 inches of rain in July, Sengie must be closed to shellfishing for five days. If there is more than two inches of rain, the Department of Marine Fisheries must test the water before re-opening to shellfishing, according to Oak Bluffs Shellfish Constable Dave Grunden.

Lagoon Pond remains closed to shellfishing until Sunday, due to Thursday’s boat fire. The rainfall total will not affect the status of Lagoon Pond.