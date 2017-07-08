Aretha Franklin cancels August 19 performance

The Martha’s Vineyard Summer Concert Series announced July 7 that performer Aretha Franklin has canceled her concert scheduled for the Tabernacle in Oak Bluffs on Saturday, August 19.

In a press release, Innovation Arts & Entertainment stated that Ms. Franklin has also canceled scheduled concerts in Chicago, Chautauqua, N.Y., and Toronto “due to health reasons.”

Refunds for tickets purchased are already in the works, according to the press release. Refunds will appear on the card used in the cardholder’s next statement; it may take five to seven days for the refund to appear in an account online.